The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Mai Shiranui Toy Stripped Topless

That Kasumi figurine topless teardown revealed something was missing. Well, two things were missing. Website Heisei Democracy has an in-depth review of the 33 centimetre tall figurine of SNK fighter and doujin favorite Mai Shiranui. From the review:

Two final production notes: first, her fans are made of paper and wood and actually collapse and unfold like real folding fans, which is a really cool touch, though they should be treated with care to avoid breakage. Also, while clearly not intended for castoff it's easy enough to pry the front of her costume away from her breasts and peel the front back over her shoulders — though that's as far as it goes.

Somewhat NSFW gallery of the teardown placed safely after the jump. More explicit and risky pics at Heisei Democracy!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles