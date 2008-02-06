Make A Top Comment, Win Lost Odyssey

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

lost_od_front.jpgMy word.

We've gone utterly mad with the competition crazies at Kotaku Australia. If you're not working hard on something for our PSP Slim and Disgaea competition, then perhaps a well-considered or humorous comment is more up your alley.

Thanks to Microsoft, we have five copies of Lost Odyssey on Xbox 360 to give away. All you have to do is make a choice comment in the next week on any story, and if we think it's particularly brilliant, you'll be in with a chance to win Mistwalker's latest role-playing masterpiece.

The competition begins... well, it begins now. Time to crack those fingers and start typing! Smart typing, that is.

We also have a nice page up packed with terms and conditions, which I highly recommend you check out.

  • DanMazkin Guest

    Oz Comments be working now??

  • Logan Booker Guest

    @DanMazkin: Yes, and for some time now!

    The reason comments aren't published immediately is because they are moderated. During the day the delay should only be a few minutes, however, because I need to sleep, comments made in the late evening and early, early morning may be delayed a few hours.

  • Libo Guest

    There is only one thing to do, get high and see where it leads me.

  • flippzilla Guest

    Picked up this game the moment I heard Gametraders Perth was going release date crazy (yay Kotaku au). Absolutely love the presentation, they NAILED the voice actors.

    Almost shed a tear in one scene on the first disk. :'(

    Speaking of which, 4 DVDs? That's a lotta bang for your buck.

    Oh yeah, gameplay is good too.

  • DanMazkin Guest

    @LoganBooker: Sweet! Now all I've gotta do is come back with a smart and witty response..........................................................................................................................................................................................
    o_o

  • Mentoes Guest

    Its open to AUS comment? Should be an awesome battle between nine people. :p

  • Brian Ward Guest

    From the cover art it looks like the blue haired chick (Marge 2099) will have +12 in Hairdressing which really comes in handy when fighting the enemy. Honestly, when one is preparing for battle, don't you think sharpening your blade or patching up your armor is more important than getting your hair standing tall and colouring it vibrant blue?

  • Super_Maggot Guest

    Would have bought it region free but some technical issues are meant to be fixed in the PAL version, looking like a 50/50 chance of a win.

  • Azathoth624 Guest

    While I'm still undecided about this title, Mass-Effect with steampunkish tendencies and an "I wish I was a JRPG" design aesthetic (becuase frankly, look at the size of her sword)? Count me onboard.

  • rob_jedi @Rob_Jedi

    Was going to order the asian region free version till I heard about the bug fixes in the local version. BTW It's $79 at good old JB.

  • Beefy Guest

    I've been a console gamer nearly all my life. It all started back in 1973 when my family picked up a Magnavox and Shooting Gallery. 6 months later, we moved to a different town and somewhere along the line, the console was misplaced... Thus began the tale of the Lost Odyssey...

  • Muskie Guest

    From what I've heard, Lost Oddysee (oh, Sorry, Odyssey, Keep remembering my favorite Mudokon) is rather.. text-heavy. Too much talky, not enough slashy-shooty-kaboomy, darnit! Although, since it's from Mistwalker, the talky-talky bits are gonna be Tolstoy, and the slashy-shooty-kaboomy bits (when they eventually arrive) will kick Kratos' butt. :P

  • Phonicpod Guest

    Lost Odyseey GET!

  • chris Gambera Guest

    Yo mumma mouth so big, she speaks in nerdtastmic digital surround sound.

    That was funny

    Finally a decent Rpg I wanna win !!!

  • jake fergy Guest

    can someone tell me hoe much this cost in A ustraslia

  • jake fergy Guest

    finaly a good rpg for the xbox 360 this game is wicked and it has 60 to 80 hours of gameplay so you won't finish it in one day like other games out there.

