Make A Top Comment, Win Lost Odyssey

My word.

We've gone utterly mad with the competition crazies at Kotaku Australia. If you're not working hard on something for our PSP Slim and Disgaea competition, then perhaps a well-considered or humorous comment is more up your alley.

Thanks to Microsoft, we have five copies of Lost Odyssey on Xbox 360 to give away. All you have to do is make a choice comment in the next week on any story, and if we think it's particularly brilliant, you'll be in with a chance to win Mistwalker's latest role-playing masterpiece.

The competition begins... well, it begins now. Time to crack those fingers and start typing! Smart typing, that is.

We also have a nice page up packed with terms and conditions, which I highly recommend you check out.