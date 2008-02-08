Make Your Own Boom Blox

Can't wait to play with Spielberg's upcoming video game Boom Blox? Then play with paper! Print out the larger version of this in the link below and stare at it and think: Steven Spielberg signed off on this funny chicken.
Papercrafts [cubecraft via Go Nintendo]
Can't wait to play with Spielberg's upcoming video game Boom Blox? Then play with paper! Print out the larger version of this in the link below and stare at it and think: Steven Spielberg signed off on this funny chicken.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink