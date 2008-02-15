Make Your Own Guitar Hero Songs With Aussie-Made Editor

Update: Fixed a few broken links.

The program, called "Feedback", is a chart editor for Activision's Guitar Hero series. With it, you can add your own songs to the finger-flexing music title, like Master of Puppets demonstrated here.

Now, you may have heard of Feedback before. But what you probably didn't know is that it's made by two Aussie developers - one from Pandemic and the other Krome Studios. The pair has just released to the tool for free, and you can download it from the official website.

The site also has comprehensive instructions on how to use the utility, which requires a PC running Windows 2000, XP or Vista. The latest version of DirectX 9 is a must as well.

There's a press release and a screenshot after the jump, if you feel like taking a squiz.

