Malaysian Gaming Pirates Busted

The Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs just busted a sizable video game duplication lab in the southern Malaysian city Johor Bahru. Authorities confiscated a multitude of games and equipment, including 110,000 pirated discs (including FIFA Soccer 08, EA Sports Rugby 08, NBA Live 08, and Tiger Woods PGA Tour 08) and 46 DVD-R burners. For dramatic effect, the ESA explains that these DVD-R burners had the capability of producing 2.4 million pirated discs per year.

For dramatic effect, we'll explain that 2.4 million discs is enough to give one pirated game to every person if you had a group of 2.4 million people.