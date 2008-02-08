Malaysian Gaming Pirates Busted

The Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs just busted a sizable video game duplication lab in the southern Malaysian city Johor Bahru. Authorities confiscated a multitude of games and equipment, including 110,000 pirated discs (including FIFA Soccer 08, EA Sports Rugby 08, NBA Live 08, and Tiger Woods PGA Tour 08) and 46 DVD-R burners. For dramatic effect, the ESA explains that these DVD-R burners had the capability of producing 2.4 million pirated discs per year.
Malaysian Authorities Shut Down Pirate Game Lab ESA Commends Malaysian Anti-Piracy Action February 7, 2008 - Washington, DC - The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today applauded the Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs' (MDTCA) raid this week of an illegal pirate game duplication lab in the southern Malaysian city of Johor Bahru, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals and confiscation of thousands of pirated computer and video games. The ESA's local anti-piracy representative, MFACT, provided support for the MDTCA's action.
"Our industry stands ready to vigorously defend our rights and actively pursue and prosecute thieves like these that steal our industry's products," said Michael Gallagher, CEO of ESA, the U.S. trade association representing computer and video game publishers.
"We commend the MDTCA and the enforcement team headed up by Fahmi Kassim for their swift and effective action against this pirate operation."
MDCTA seized more than 110,000 pirated computer and video games, 46 DVD-R burners, as well as thousands of other infringing items. The 46 burners seized are, according to estimates, able to duplicate 2.4 million pirate discs per year. Among the game titles taken by MDTCA were pirate copies of FIFA Soccer 08, EA Sports Rugby 08, NBA Live 08, Tiger Woods PGA Tour 08.
