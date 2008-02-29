Mariah Carey Guitar Heroes It Up

Guitar Hero 3 makes a guest appearance on Mariah Carey's video for Touch My Body. It's buried about a minute and two seconds into this short about the beauty and a geek. Yes, it's used to accent how nerdy someone is. Nice to know that Mariah is on top of current popular trends. That was sarcasm.
Guitar Hero i Mariah Carey [Polygamia, thanks Piotr]
