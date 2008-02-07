Mario Blanket Proves Once Again That Grandmas Are Awesome

Let's review. The ultimate Mario: Raccoon Mario. The ultimate warming device: blankets. The ultimate Mario throw: quite possibly, this Raccoon Mario blanket. Constructed from 2-inch squares and backed with a solid black design, we don't believe that this Etsy-born product was actually sewn by a grandma, but it's close enough for us to feel all warm and fuzzy inside. While none are currently in stock, you can email the designer to purchase this unlicensed blanket of your very own for $US 85.

