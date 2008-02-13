Mario Car Goes "Beep Beep"

Nothing quite cruising the virtual expressway in this Mario mobile. This "Beep Beep Mario" from Japan was spotted in Madrid by Spanish blog ion lithium. Pretty sure it's just one of those feed-a-coin-watch-the-screen-and-turn-the-wheel dealios. Doesn't make it any less magical! Especially if you are a pre-schooler.
