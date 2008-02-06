Mario Goes Tabletop

Oh, good Lord no, not a tabletop cabinet. That's boring. This is much nicer. Reader Aaron sent this into us, and writes:
I decided to take an old table my grandfather made that had a stain on the top of it and tile it myself. Luckily my parents were tiling their bathroom so I got to use a nice industrial cutter :)
Lucky indeed, Aaron! Great stuff. Great carpet, too.
Tabletop Mario? It may be my inner geek surfacing here but the first thing that this made me think of went a little like this:
"You equip Boots of Koopa Stomping +10 and enter Haunted House. It is pitch black. You are likely to be eaten by a Boo."