Mario Kart Wheel Is Quite Possibly "Absolute Crap"

Bulent Yusuf from the blog WiiWii just got back from Nintendo's base in Frankfurt, Germany. There he had a chance to play Mario Kart. His review? He loved the game, lauding the experience (especially the newly tweaked drifting system). But what about the Wii Wheel that comes with? He's not feeling it. At all.

Finally, the Wii Wheel. This was the most disappointing thing, simply because it's absolutely crap.

He continues:

Though Nintendo valiantly tried to convince us otherwise, it's a silly gimmick that detracts from the quality of the game. Fortunately, you can play using the standard Wiimote and Nunchuk, or you can bust out the GameCube pad and be proper old school. Don't know why Nintendo thought this thing was necessary; perhaps it looks good in advertising? A good way of bumping up the price? Either way, it's rubbish.

Whether or not he means the game doesn't steer as well with the wheel, or that the wheel just feels horrible in your hands, we can't tell. But it's more than a little ironic that Nintendo has released this one, magically simplistic universal controller...and then decided that what we really need is a boatload of more peripherals.



UPDATE: The WiiWii link has been pulled at Nintendo's request.