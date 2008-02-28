Mario Kart Wheel Is Quite Possibly "Absolute Crap"

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Bulent Yusuf from the blog WiiWii just got back from Nintendo's base in Frankfurt, Germany. There he had a chance to play Mario Kart. His review? He loved the game, lauding the experience (especially the newly tweaked drifting system). But what about the Wii Wheel that comes with? He's not feeling it. At all.

Finally, the Wii Wheel. This was the most disappointing thing, simply because it's absolutely crap.

He continues:

Though Nintendo valiantly tried to convince us otherwise, it's a silly gimmick that detracts from the quality of the game. Fortunately, you can play using the standard Wiimote and Nunchuk, or you can bust out the GameCube pad and be proper old school.

Don't know why Nintendo thought this thing was necessary; perhaps it looks good in advertising? A good way of bumping up the price? Either way, it's rubbish.

Whether or not he means the game doesn't steer as well with the wheel, or that the wheel just feels horrible in your hands, we can't tell. But it's more than a little ironic that Nintendo has released this one, magically simplistic universal controller...and then decided that what we really need is a boatload of more peripherals.

Hands-on with Mario Kart Wii (Verdict: Game is great, Wheel is rubbish) [WiiWii]

UPDATE: The WiiWii link has been pulled at Nintendo's request.

Comments

  • Codeninja Guest

    It's basically official now - Nintendo have moved out of the game making business - and into the toy making one.

    So why is this such a shock?

    0
  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    Wow, sounds just like the "wii-qualiser" and Ghost Squad. What a freakin' joke that thing is, you can't even use the gun trigger to shoot in the game!

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    "But it's more than a little ironic that Nintendo has released this one, magically simplistic universal controller...and then decided that what we really need is a boatload of more peripherals."

    THANKYOU! I hate it when people go on and on about how you can do anything with the Wiimote and how it's the best controller ever, and then games like Brawl and this come out that use either gamecube controllers or some stupid add on. I totally agree. What we need is more and better use of the wiimote and less tupid add ons.

    0
  • selfish Guest

    @codeninja i think nintendo have ALWAYS been in the toy-making business - go take a look at their history and you'll know what i mean.

    0
  • onesixty Guest

    It sounds to me like everyone in the gaming culture these days has got their back up about one thing or another..
    What did you expect, the wheel to resemble feelings of a GTi?

    Games WERE about having fun, I for one enjoyed the innovation of the wiimote, I take it for what it is, what more, I like the wheel, its fun and works well. A lot more enjoyable than playing wiimote sideways and no wheel.

    0
  • John Guest

    I bought an extra wheel and wish I hadn't. It would be great for a casual gamer or new player but for fine tuned control you'll want to use another option. The best pick of controller I've seen so far is the controller and the nun-chuck. That way, you get the fine tuned joy stick control + the ability to get the special boost you lose when you use the classic controller / game cube controller.

    0

