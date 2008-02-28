Mario Kart Wheel To Be Sold Separately

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

No no no, Nintendo, you've got this around the wrong way. I don't want to buy Wii Wheels separately. I want to be able to buy the game separately, so I can use the GameCube controls and forget the wheel ever existed. Ah well. For anyone who simply must have two or more Wii Wheels, however (I don't know...maybe your dog needs a new chew-toy), know that Nintendo will be selling them in Japan for ¥1200 ($US 11), and will probably be selling them everywhere else as well.
Mario Kart Wii Wheels also sold separately [Siliconera]

