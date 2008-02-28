Mario Kart Wheel To Be Sold Separately

No no no, Nintendo, you've got this around the wrong way. I don't want to buy Wii Wheels separately. I want to be able to buy the game separately, so I can use the GameCube controls and forget the wheel ever existed. Ah well. For anyone who simply must have two or more Wii Wheels, however (I don't know...maybe your dog needs a new chew-toy), know that Nintendo will be selling them in Japan for ¥1200 ($US 11), and will probably be selling them everywhere else as well.
Mario Kart Wii Wheels also sold separately [Siliconera]
No no no, Nintendo, you've got this around the wrong way. I don't want to buy Wii Wheels separately. I want to be able to buy the game separately, so I can use the GameCube controls and forget the wheel ever existed. Ah well. For anyone who simply must have two or more Wii Wheels, however (I don't know...maybe your dog needs a new chew-toy), know that Nintendo will be selling them in Japan for ¥1200 ($US 11), and will probably be selling them everywhere else as well.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink