Mario Kart Wii Box Art Confirmed

A while back, we posted what looked like the official Mario Kart Wii box. We weren't sure, though. Now we are! Hooray!! Nintendo updated its press site with official images of Mario Kart Wii box art art and logo. So, if you're really into official box art, get your jollies after the jump. Hint: YOU'VE SEEN IT BEFORE.
Official Art, Logo [Go Nintendo]
