Mario Kart Wii Dated For Europe

So Mario Kart Wii's coming out on April 10 in Japan, you say? When, then, can Europe expect it? September, perhaps? Maybe April 2009? Nope. Nintendo Europe have confirmed the game will arrive on the continent on April 11, 2008. Surely this is some kind of excitement trap. A major, first-party Nintendo title for a home console arriving only a day later in Europe than in Japan just sounds...wrong. Like some kind of sick joke. Note, Nintendo: this doesn't make up for the Smash Bros. delay. But it'll help.
Mario Kart Wii coming to Europe on April 11 [CVG]

