Here we have another look at the new Mario Kart game for the Wii. We get see a bunch of multiplayer gameplay as well as some people "enjoying" the Wii wheel. Something about that wheel just leaves me scratching my head. Perhaps it's the fact that it's not attached to anything and just seems to be floating there. I think I'll stick to driving my Kart with a good old fashioned controller thank you very much.
Mario Kart Wii Show Floor Trailer
Comments
The people look pretty stupid at first almost like they are all holding dinner plates.. lol.
And whats the deal with the bikes that kinda ruins the genre and the name 'kart', it's like now you need to perform tricks as well as stay in first position.. what will we see next mario kart game unicycles?