Mass Effect Coming to PC

Mass Effect may still be a 360 console exclusive, but come May of this year PC gamers will be getting their own taste of BioWare's epic space RPG. Today EA has announced that Mass Effect for the PC is heading our way, featuring all of the good bits of the 360 release with some added enhancements to spice things up for the mouse and keyboard set. High resolution visuals, run & gun control that allows players to assign hotkeys to their powers (woot!), a new decryption mini-game, and - the best bit - a new inventory screen GUI that makes it easier for players to swap out and upgrade their weapons and armour. Sounds like those of us who couldn't quite get into the swing of the 360 version might get another stab at the multi-award-winning title this spring. Maybe we can even mod the sex scenes into something closer to Fox News' standards!

Mass Effect to Land on PC in May 2008

Award-Winning Epic Will Be Published By EA

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Leading video game developer, BioWare™, an Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) company, has announced that the award-winning space epic Mass Effect™ will be released for the PC in May 2008. Published by EA and re-designed for the PC, Mass Effect invites players to take the role of Commander Shepard as they set out on an adventure to save the galaxy from imminent destruction. Wrought with treachery, heroism, difficult decisions and a universe filled with unique and colorful species, Mass Effect delivers a truly compelling storyline.

Optimized for the PC, Mass Effect for the PC incorporates the following features:

* Optimized controls designed specifically for the PC.

* High resolution visuals - Mass Effect for the PC features highly detailed textures, characters and environments.

* Fully customizable controls - PC gamers can re-map the control scheme any way they like.

* Run & Gun Control - Players can assign biotic powers or skills to 'hot keys' allowing them to play Mass Effect with a heavier focus on action.

* New decryption mini-game.

* New inventory screen GUI and functionality - The enhanced inventory system makes it easier for players to equip and modify their weapons and armor.

"Mass Effect serves as a powerful example of video games as an art form, delivering new levels of emotional intensity, realistic characters and a gripping storyline - all set in a compelling new universe," said Ray Muzyka, General Manager, BioWare and Vice President, Electronic Arts. Frank Gibeau, President of EA's Games Label added, "EA has struck an agreement with Microsoft to handle future publishing for Mass Effect. We are looking forward to releasing Mass Effect on the PC this Spring and brand new titles in the future."

Originally released for the Xbox 360™ videogame and entertainment system, Mass Effect has received critical acclaim throughout the world with more than 70 awards including Game of the Year, Console Game of the Year and Role-Playing Game of the Year. Mass Effect combines a deep story with intense combat and challenges the player to make difficult decisions that can significantly impact the course of events. An innovative conversation system allows for lifelike interaction with some of the most realistic digital actors, voiced by Hollywood actors such as Seth Green, Marina Sirtis, Lance Henriksen and Keith David. Mass Effect for the PC has not yet been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board.