Mass Effect Gets Australian Release Date

mass_effect_pc.jpgUpdate: The dates should be May 15 and May 6, respectively. Sorry for the mix-up.

According to EA's local presence, Australia will receive the PC version of Bioware's Mass Effect on March 15, after which I'm sure you'll be able to purchase it from your favourite retailer or game-selling orang-utan.

The US will have the game from March 6, which means we'll have to wait a little over a week. Not so bad when you consider today is the last day of February.

I'm looking forward to enjoying the game on a platform better suited for RPGs. None of this controller rubbish. Plus, not only has Bioware tweaked the awful inventory system of the Xbox 360 version, but added hotkeys for Biotics. Games are much more fun when you're not wrestling with them.

Press release after the jump.

MASS EFFECT FOR THE PC CONFIRMED FOR MAY 15 RELEASE

Sydney, Australia – 27 February, 2008 – Leading video game developer BioWare™, a division of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS), has announced that the award-winning space epic Mass Effect™ will be released for the PC on May 6, 2008 in North America and on May 15, 2008 in Australia. Re-designed for the PC, Mass Effect invites players to take the role of Commander Shepard as they set out on an adventure to save the galaxy from imminent destruction. Wrought with treachery, heroism, difficult decisions and a universe filled with unique and colorful species, Mass Effect delivers a truly compelling storyline.

Mass Effect for the PC introduces the following features: • New squad control interface – Players can now issue commands to individual squad members, providing a new level of depth to the tactical combat. • Hot-key functionality – Biotic powers and abilities can be mapped to individual keys, allowing a faster “run and gun” style of gameplay. • Re-designed Mako controls – Players can explore alien planets and engage in vehicular combat with an intuitive and fully camera independent control system for the Mako, their all-terrain vehicle. • New Quick-save button and increased number of save slots. • New decryption mini-game – A new decryption mini-game invites players to test their skills as they avoid obstacles and move their icon to the center of the digital mechanism. • New inventory screen GUI and functionality – The enhanced inventory system makes it easier for players to equip and modify their weapons and armor.

Originally released for the Xbox 360™ videogame and entertainment system, Mass Effect has received critical acclaim throughout the world with more than 70 awards including Console Game of the Year and Role-Playing Game of the Year. Mass Effect has been named 2007 Game of the Year by The New York Times and has received 5 Elan Canadian Awards for the Electronic and Animated Arts. Combining a deep story with intense combat, Mass Effect challenges the player to make difficult decisions that can significantly impact the course of events. An innovative conversation system allows for lifelike interaction with some of the most realistic digital actors, voiced by Hollywood actors such as Seth Green, Marina Sirtis, Lance Henriksen and Keith David. Mass Effect for the PC has not yet been rated.

  Chris Guest

    Your article says March. The press release quoted says May. These are not the same months.

    0
  Lev Arris Guest

    Please come to Steam...sob.

    Oh well, if it did come to Steam, it would probably be just as overpriced as im sure it is going to be in shops.

    0
  Flame

    Whoa this is a lot sooner than I was expecting. Bonza!!

    0
  gogo1 Guest

    You mean May 15th not march right?...

    0
  Waka Laka Guest

    March?

    May.

    0
  Kenneth White Guest

    Uh.... as much as I'd like that to be true, aren't you sure it isn't *May* 15th, rather than March?

    0
  Anna Guest

    Uhm, you mean May 15th and May 6th, right?

    0
  Wombat Guest

    May! It's MAY!! not March! Got my hopes up for a while...

    0
  fred Guest

    March or May?

    0
  Vaan Guest

    May not march

    0
  sagist Guest

    march or may????

    0
  nitzan Guest

    Just as a correction, you wrote March 6th and March 15th and not May 6th and May 15th, Thanks for getting me all excited...

    0
  blah Guest

    The release month seems to be May and not March...

    0

