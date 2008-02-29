Mass Effect Gets Australian Release Date

Update: The dates should be May 15 and May 6, respectively. Sorry for the mix-up.

According to EA's local presence, Australia will receive the PC version of Bioware's Mass Effect on March 15, after which I'm sure you'll be able to purchase it from your favourite retailer or game-selling orang-utan.

The US will have the game from March 6, which means we'll have to wait a little over a week. Not so bad when you consider today is the last day of February.

I'm looking forward to enjoying the game on a platform better suited for RPGs. None of this controller rubbish. Plus, not only has Bioware tweaked the awful inventory system of the Xbox 360 version, but added hotkeys for Biotics. Games are much more fun when you're not wrestling with them.

Press release after the jump.