The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Mass Effect Is Still, For Now, A 360 Exclusive

EA's purchase of BioWare was great for EA, less great for Microsoft. Why? Because it leaves their flagship RPG series, Mass Effect, in potential platform limbo. Sure, the first game will always be a 360 exclusive, but couldn't the rest of the series easily go multiplatform? Not if Microsoft can help it. Shane Kim told MTV's Stephen Totilo:

SK: ...We really care about our relationship with EA. BioWare's been a good partner for us. We're very happy with the success of "Mass Effect" and we want that to continue. From a platform perspective, is it the most important that Microsoft Games Studios publishes it or [rather]that it's exclusive to the platform? That's the way we have to think about it."

MTV: And it's still a trilogy, all three parts slated for the 360?

SK: As far as we're concerned, absolutely

Wonder if it is as far as BioWare's concerned?
Microsoft's Shane Kim On 'Fable 2,' Why Marvel MMO Was Canceled And More [MTV]

Comments

  • Virduk Guest

    *ROFL*

    Didn't it just get confirmed for PC in May?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles