Mass Effect PC Due On May 6

We knew it was May, but sometimes, it's nice to know specifics. Bets may be determined by this date. People's lives may hang in the balance. So it's without further ado that we let you know that Mass Effect's PC adventure will kick off on May 6, giving you a pinch over two months to decide whether faster load times and shiner graphics are worth a second purchase. And if you own a PC but not a 360...well, Mass Effect with faster load times and shinier graphics is worth a first purchase.
