Mass Effect PC Screenshots

Not content with telling us how the PC version of Mass Effect will differ from the 360 one, BioWare are going to show us how they differ. They've released eight screens for the upcoming port, which showcase not only the tidier graphics, but also the welcome UI changes, including the Biotic hotkeys (above, top-left) and a re-jiggered menu/inventory system.

