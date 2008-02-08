Matchbox 20 Guitarist Can't Handle Guitar Hero

Once again proving that playing the actual guitar and playing Guitar Hero are two entirely different skill sets, Matchbox 20 guitarist Kyle Cook reveals the shame of being a professional musician beaten by his little brother in a video game about being a professional musician.

My little brother, who doesn't play a lick of guitar, will just smoke me on that game. And I don't get it. A lot of the songs I know, because some of them are from my era, like "Sweet Child o' Mine" by Guns N' Roses. I'm like, "Dude, I know how to play that song (on a real guitar). How are you smokin' me on this game?" It's just tough for me. I think it's 'cause I'm a player; I can't get used to this little colour-coded thing and looking at light beams coming at my head.

Funny, you'd figure a rock star would be used to light beams coming at their head by now.

