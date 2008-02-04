Max Payne Movie Starts Filming In March

Writer's strike be damned! Beau Thorne & John Moore's adaptation of Remedy's Max Payne - which will star Mark Wahlberg - is good to go, with ProductionCharts.com stating the shoot will kick off on March 2 and is scheduled to wrap around May 9. Director Moore is best known for Behind Enemy Lines, while Thorne is best known for, well, jack squat. Say what you will about game adaptations and their *ahem* proven track-record, I'm reserving judgement on this one until I see it, because if they can ham it up and keep that stormy, noir feel of the thing intact, it'll come out looking OK.
Max Payne Filming Soon [IGN]
Writer's strike be damned! Beau Thorne & John Moore's adaptation of Remedy's Max Payne - which will star Mark Wahlberg - is good to go, with ProductionCharts.com stating the shoot will kick off on March 2 and is scheduled to wrap around May 9. Director Moore is best known for Behind Enemy Lines, while Thorne is best known for, well, jack squat. Say what you will about game adaptations and their *ahem* proven track-record, I'm reserving judgement on this one until I see it, because if they can ham it up and keep that stormy, noir feel of the thing intact, it'll come out looking OK.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink