Maybe Band Mashups Won't Be So Bad



OK, so on first hearing the news, it was real easy to write off THQ's Band Mashups as a cheap, Wii-based Rock Band/GHIII clone. But now that we can see how it actually works...I'm intrigued. In this clip, a metal band and the Mexican band of the undead face off over...Cypress Hill's Insane In The Membrane. Which gets mashed like a potato with milk and butter.