McWhertor Invades GameTrailers TV

That's right folks, our very own fashion plate and male model Michael McWhertor made an appearance on the most recent edition of GameTrailers TV. Along with host and former Kotaku guest editor Geoff Keighley, McW discusses the upcoming Xbox 360 games of 2008 and how they will compare with last year's blockbuster line-up. Clicking the link below will take you right to the section of the show featuring our most esteemed colleague. Be sure to check out the rest of the show too, it's quite good.

Gametrailers TV Featuring McWhertor