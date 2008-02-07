Media Molecule Gets Real Sackboy, Just Like Mom Used To Make

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The gang at Media Molecule may be growing a bit tired of looking at all those Sackboys in LittleBigPlanet, but their mothers sure aren't. One team member's mum knitted a stitch-perfect fabric recreation of the game's blank avatar, even taking the time to deck out the little cloth boy with a pair of star-shaped antennae. This is expert level stuff, the kind of thing we expect to be within mass production by the end of year (hint!).

She then went the extra mile, recreating the Sackboy's Chinese dragon costume for the Media Molecule team members that like to play dress up with their dolls. Not that there's anything wrong with that...

Sackboy Fo' Real [Media Molecule Blog]

