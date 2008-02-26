Mega64's Independent Games Festival Clips Are Hilarious

During the course of the handing out of awards at last week's Independent Games Festival, audiences were treated to exclusive Mega64 produced videos between acceptance speeches. They weren't the typical game parodies played out in real life, but clips that spoke to the audience on hand. The production above, shown after the intro after the jump, was my personal favourite.

For a somewhat startling, volume lowering surprise from artist Dan Paladin of Alien Hominid fame, make the jump. Just make sure the kids are out of the room.

Yeah. It certainly got everyone's attention. One more video, featuring some of Mega64's trademark public stunts, is available at the official site.

Mega64