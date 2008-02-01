Mercenaries 2 Officially Delayed By EA

Electronic Arts announced its quarterly earnings today, officially delaying Mercenaries 2: World In Flames to fiscal year 2009. The game was rumoured to have been pushed back from its February release date to August based on retailer listings, with EA officially now providing an April 1, 2008 to March 31, 2009 shipping window for the Pandemic Studios shooter. EA execs did not clarify a more specific date in today's quarterly earnings conference call.

The company provided the same window of release for Battlefield: Bad Company, a Digital Illusions co-op shooter originally slated for a 2007 release. We'll, of course, let you know when we hear more solid release dates for these two shoot-fests.