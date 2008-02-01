The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Mercenaries 2 Officially Delayed By EA

mercs_2_delayed_for_real.jpgElectronic Arts announced its quarterly earnings today, officially delaying Mercenaries 2: World In Flames to fiscal year 2009. The game was rumoured to have been pushed back from its February release date to August based on retailer listings, with EA officially now providing an April 1, 2008 to March 31, 2009 shipping window for the Pandemic Studios shooter. EA execs did not clarify a more specific date in today's quarterly earnings conference call.

The company provided the same window of release for Battlefield: Bad Company, a Digital Illusions co-op shooter originally slated for a 2007 release. We'll, of course, let you know when we hear more solid release dates for these two shoot-fests.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles