Metal Gear Mobile Uses Camera For Camo

Metal Gear Mobile, a Japan-only Metal Gear title for cellphones, looks kinda okayish. It's Metal Gear Solid. But with keypad controls. Pros and cons, then. It does have one snazzy, original feature, though: Snake's active camo, which is compatible with your camera's phone. In other words, take a snap of your surrounds and that's what Snake's camo will look like. Knowing Metal Gear, I'm guessing it's safer to play (and take your snaps) on the train or bus than it is in a grassy field on a sunny day.

