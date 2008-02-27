The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Metal Gear Solid 4 Finally Has A Release Date

Word from Destination PlayStation, a retailers-only conference for all things PlayStation related, is that Metal Gear Solid 4 is coming to the PlayStation 3 on June 12, 2008. According to sources there now, the release of Kojima Productions action-stealth game will arrive on a Thursday, oddly enough. Even more interesting is that we're hearing word that Sony will be offering a hardware bundle that features MGS4, an 80GB PlayStation 3 and a DualShock 3 packed-in.

We're checking with Konami for official word on the matter and will update with additional information soon.

  • Morkai @Morkai

    the 80Gb bundle is the on with backwards compatibility isn't it? seeing as i never had a PS2, i might grab this, MGS2 and Snake Eater, so i can catch up on the story :D

    0

