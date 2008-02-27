The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Metal Gear Solid 4 PS3 Bundle Announced

It's happened. The bundle we've all been waiting for will indeed be coming to store shelves. Sony is releasing a PlayStation 3 bundle for the release of Metal Gear Solid 4. It will include an 80GB system, the game and one Dual Shock 3 controller for $US 499. We assume that this bundle will hit June 12th alongside Metal Gear Solid 4. Expect slippery aisles, wet with fanboy...drool.

Comments

  • Matt Guest

    i am hopeing that the 80g comes to australia with dual shock im not happy that amercans get it an were all left in the dark please at least bring rumble world wide

    0
  • Jeremiah Guest

    yeah im so sick of americas getting all the good stuff i wont to 80gb an metal gear an a dual shock 3 u no how good that is like really thats like halo 3 a xbox elite an a 2 year free xbox live sunbcription

    0
  • Tezz Guest

    NEED NEED NEED NEED NEED NEED NEED

    0
  • Allen Guest

    oh my GAWD i need
    how much do you think i can get for my 360 Elite?
    -i had it for less than half a year (probably 3 or 4 months)
    -i have Bioshock, Assasin's Creed, Turok, Call of Duty 4, and Devil May Cry 4
    some people said that i could get about $450-$500 (Canadian)
    The PS3 bundle is like $550 after all the crazy Canadian taxes (GST and PST)....sigh
    sooo...what was my point here??
    oh right....do you guys think thats true?? WILL I BE ABLE TO GET PS3 Bundle FOR LESS THAN $200?!?!?!

    0

