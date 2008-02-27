It's happened. The bundle we've all been waiting for will indeed be coming to store shelves. Sony is releasing a PlayStation 3 bundle for the release of Metal Gear Solid 4. It will include an 80GB system, the game and one Dual Shock 3 controller for $US 499. We assume that this bundle will hit June 12th alongside Metal Gear Solid 4. Expect slippery aisles, wet with fanboy...drool.
Metal Gear Solid 4 PS3 Bundle Announced
Comments
oh my GAWD i need
how much do you think i can get for my 360 Elite?
-i had it for less than half a year (probably 3 or 4 months)
-i have Bioshock, Assasin's Creed, Turok, Call of Duty 4, and Devil May Cry 4
some people said that i could get about $450-$500 (Canadian)
The PS3 bundle is like $550 after all the crazy Canadian taxes (GST and PST)....sigh
sooo...what was my point here??
oh right....do you guys think thats true?? WILL I BE ABLE TO GET PS3 Bundle FOR LESS THAN $200?!?!?!
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
i am hopeing that the 80g comes to australia with dual shock im not happy that amercans get it an were all left in the dark please at least bring rumble world wide