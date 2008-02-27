Metal Gear Solid 4 PS3 Bundle Announced

It's happened. The bundle we've all been waiting for will indeed be coming to store shelves. Sony is releasing a PlayStation 3 bundle for the release of Metal Gear Solid 4. It will include an 80GB system, the game and one Dual Shock 3 controller for $US 499. We assume that this bundle will hit June 12th alongside Metal Gear Solid 4. Expect slippery aisles, wet with fanboy...drool.