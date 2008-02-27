The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Metal Gear Solid 4: The PS3 Bundle: The Cardboard Box

Here it is, folks. The PlayStation 3 bundle with Metal Gear Solid 4 shipping in June with product photography proof. It might not have been our choice—we'd have gone with a stealthier plain brown box with the words "The Orange" on the outside—but we don't know from product marketing. We'd also have gone with a better camo choice, perhaps Snake in "piano black" with the Spider-Man font emblazoned in a full body pattern. I'm sure everyone else will find it just peachy keen. Here's hoping that Japan's got something extra special planned for collector types.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles