Metal Gear Solid 4: The PS3 Bundle: The Cardboard Box

Here it is, folks. The PlayStation 3 bundle with Metal Gear Solid 4 shipping in June with product photography proof. It might not have been our choice—we'd have gone with a stealthier plain brown box with the words "The Orange" on the outside—but we don't know from product marketing. We'd also have gone with a better camo choice, perhaps Snake in "piano black" with the Spider-Man font emblazoned in a full body pattern. I'm sure everyone else will find it just peachy keen. Here's hoping that Japan's got something extra special planned for collector types.