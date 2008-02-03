Metal Gear Solid: Essential Collection Now Available for Pre-Order at GameStop

Last weekend I told you about the Metal Gear Solid: Essential Collection and its availability for pre-order on PlayAsia. Now it seems the pre-order is coming stateside as Gamestop/EB Games now has a page for the collection as well. Listed at $US 29.99, it is a bit cheaper than the $US 34.90 that PlayAsia was charging and I imagine the shipping will be a similar 4 - 5 bucks depending on where you are. The collection includes the original Metal Gear Solid as well as the directors cut of Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance and Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence and will be available for the PS2.

Metal Gear Solid: Essential Collection [GameStop]

[Thanks, A_Zombie]