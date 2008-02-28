Metal Gear Solid Re-Release Is A PS2 "Port"

Just a little tidying-up work for those interested in the upcoming Metal Gear compendium: the version of Metal Gear Solid that's included will be on a PS2 disc, rather than the original 2 PS1 discs, saving you the headache of both disc-swapping and of trying to dig up an old PS1 memory card. Everything, else, though, is completely unchanged, so don't expect bonus content or updated textures or anything. Smart move, but then, if they're going to go changing one game's media, wouldn't including all three previous games on a single Blu-Ray disc have been even smarter?

