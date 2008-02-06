The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Metal Gear Solid: The Essential Collection Confirmed

While we'd already seen the pre-order at places like Play Asia, Konami has confirmed their upcoming Metal Gear Solid: The Essential Collection for PS2. Retailing at $US 29.99, the package includes the original Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 (director's cut) and Metal Gear Solid 3. It's not as sweet as Japan's MGS Anniversary Collection—a purchase that I considered momentarily in Akihabara before realising that something might be lost during those conversations with Otacon in my non-native tongue.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - February 5, 2008 - Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. today confirmed speculation that Metal Gear Solid ®: the Essential Collection is currently planned for the PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system. Now Metal Gear Solid fans have the final chance to fully immerse themselves in the Metal Gear Solid universe before the release of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots.

"Since its inception, the Metal Gear Solid franchise has been one of the most successful game series in the history of video games, receiving worldwide recognition and praise," said Anthony Crouts, Vice President of Marketing for Konami Digital Entertainment Inc. "Metal Gear Solid: The Essential Collection represents a great value for gamers, bringing together three must-have classic titles which pioneered the stealth action genre."

Metal Gear Solid: the Essential Collection includes the original Metal Gear Solid for the PlayStation game console, the director's cut of Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 in a commemorative package with artwork by renowned Metal Gear Solid artist Yoji Shinkawa.

Metal Gear Solid: the Essential Collection is rated M for Mature by the ESRB and sells for a suggested retail price of $29.99. For more information visit the website at www.konami.com.

