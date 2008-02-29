MGS1 Will Not Be A PS2 Port

Back. It. Up. Yesterday, Konami's American PR said that the version of Metal Gear Solid 1 included in the upcoming Metal Gear compendium would be shipping on a PS2 disc. Turns out that was a load of rubbish. The game will be shipping on two PS1 discs, just like it always has. Kojima Productions producer Ryan Payton tells us:

This is totally false and I want to make sure everybody is clear that the MGS1 package is two PS1 CDs.

Consider yourselves not just corrected, but correctly informed.

