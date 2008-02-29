The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

MGS4 Simultaneous Worldwide Release Confirmed

What, you forgot Konami already said this? Repeatedly? You probably need reminding, then. That June 12 release date for Metal Gear Solid 4's not just for the US. It's for Japan, too. And Europe. And Asia. To quote: "This will be the first time ever for KONAMI to simultaneously release the METAL GEAR series throughout the world". Bravo. Europeans rubbing their eyes with disbelief are welcome to check the press release after the jump.

February 29th, 2008 KONAMI will simultaneously release METAL GEAR SOLID 4 GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS ("MGS4"), a PLAYSTATIONR3® (PS3®) title, in Japan, North America, Europe and Asia on Thursday, June 12, 2008.

This will be the first time ever for KONAMI to simultaneously release the METAL GEAR series throughout the world.

The METAL GEAR series celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. The series has been created to carry an antiwar and antinuclear theme to society, and its total sales have surpassed 22 million units (*1) worldwide.

MGS4 will be the final chapter in the METAL GEAR series, so all the major characters will make an appearance and all the remaining mysteries will be unveiled.

In addition, MGS4 was awarded a prize for excellence in the entertainment category (*2) at the 11th Japan Media Arts Festival hosted by the Agency for Cultural Affairs, The National Art Center, and CG-ARTS Society as a video game pursuing a depth of visual expression that outstrips every previous generation of hardware.

In Japan, KONAMI will launch MGS4 in the following 3 package:

The "Standard Version" including METAL GEAR Online Starter Pack, the "Special Edition" including a Blu-ray Disc of bonus features in addition to the everything included in the Standard Version, and the "Premium Pack" which includes a PLAYSTATION®3 Console in addition to the Special Edition.

