Microsoft Announcement Coming Tomorrow?

Yesterday we mentioned rumours of a potential Microsoft Japan announcement coming next week, but on Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb's Twitter account, he teases "a special" show coming mid-week that, we'd expect, would feature some fun Microsoft announcement or another. So it looks like either one or two announcements are on the horizon. Any gambling types sitting in the audience who'd care to place some wagers*?

*Kotaku does not condone illegal gambling. Luckily we're writing this post from a boat amidst hands of blackjack.

Major Nelson [Twitter]Thanks Master Devwi!