Microsoft Announcing Something For Japan Next Week?

According to several steps of online translation, Microsoft is teasing an announcement happening next week in Japan on an Inside Xbox Japan video. We know nothing of what could be coming, maybe a game, accessory, or a giant robot to defend against lizard attacks. And with Ash fast asleep, we haven't been able to properly poke around for the video in question. All we really do know is that the original Xbox launched on Feb 22 in the country, meaning the time line almost works out to an anniversary type of celebration. And, of course, GDC is next week.

Grote aankondiging voor Japan volgende week? [XboxOnly via N4G]