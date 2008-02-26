Microsoft: British Mag Taking The Piss, GoldenEye Not Coming To XBLA

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Hope you didn't get your hopes up. Britain's Xbox World 360 magazine has been cock-teasing for a little while that they've got some BIG NEWS regarding GoldenEye on Xbox Live Arcade. Hands-on impressions, screenshots, the works. Which was an odd thing to be boasting, because we'd heard that the project had been shitcanned. So why were they banging on about it? Who knows. Microsoft have issued a statement over their story, which reads:

The story in Xbox World 360 is based entirely on rumour and speculation. Unfortunately, we were never contacted by the publication to confirm information or participate in the story in any way, as we would have confirmed that we do not have the necessary rights to release GoldenEye on Xbox Live Arcade.

Like I said, hope you didn't get your hopes up.
