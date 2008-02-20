Microsoft Continues to Pimp HD DVD Player

So, HD DVD is dead. But, Microsoft is having a hard time moving on, it seems. Soon after the Toshiba announcement, Xbox Japan said the death of HD DVD is something it "will examine from now." By "examining," Microsoft must mean continuing to push its HD DVD player! Reader Nathan sends us these pics of Microsoft's out-dated peripheral pimping via Xbox Live — at at the "new, low price" of $US 129.99. What a deal! Just think, buy one now and watch the same HD DVDs over and over again for the years to come. Thanks, Microsoft!