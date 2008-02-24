Microsoft Kills Xbox 360 HD-DVD Player

Let there be no more speculation about Microsoft's stance on HD-DVD. The company issued a statement today that it would no longer manufacture the Xbox 360 add-on following Toshiba's decision to bail out on the high definition disc format. It reiterated that the death of the HD-DVD format would not "have any material impact on the Xbox 360 platform" but it surely scuttles any talk that the Redmond giant has plans for a 360 with a built-in HD-DVD drive. We expect fantastic deals on the accessory and discs to flood Cheap Ass Gamer within hours.

The full statement from Microsoft is just after this, full of digital distribution good wishes and stiff upper lips. Rest in peace, Xbox 360 HD-DVD player.