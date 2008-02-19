Microsoft Lights Up GDC With Red Ring of Death

Microsoft kicked off GDC with red! Here, the BBC spotted this Xbox 360 demo kiosk that has been RRoD'd. No way to know if this console was made before things were "bad" or after things got "good." But think about it this way: All those other GDC Xbox 360s are working fine! So now all that there's left for you to do is go check your Xbox 360, make sure it still works and pray.

Red ring of death returns [BBC via N4G.com Thanks, Michael!]