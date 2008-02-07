Midway Brings The Vegas Lifestyle Home

A powerful businessman is starting to turn everyone's favorite den of sin and debauchery into a family-friendly tourist trap! Madness you say? THIS IS VEGAS! *slow-motion kicks you into a bottomless pit* Sorry. This is Vegas is Midway's newly announced open world lifestyle action experience, in which you must build your own seedy underground empire in order to bring back the best parts of Vegas - sex, corruption, and gambling. You'll find yourself hanging out at seedy night clubs, gambling, racing cars, beating people up, and seducing women, all in the name of restoring Sin City to it's former 'glory'.
"We are thrilled to be unveiling the first-ever videogame experience which allows players to live out their wildest Vegas fantasies," said Alan Patmore, studio head, Surreal. "Whether it's partying in the hottest night clubs, racing in underground circuits, testing your luck at the tables or getting into a barroom brawl, This is Vegas has it all."
If Rainbow Six: Vegas pissed off city officials, wait until they get a load of this. This is Vegas is coming to the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Windows PC in Winter of 2008.
Put the Sin Back in Sin City with Midway's This is Vegas
Open World, Lifestyle Action Experience Allows Players to Fight, Gamble, Drive and Party in the World's Most Decadent City
LONDON - February 6, 2008 - Midway Games Inc. (NYSE: MWY), a leading interactive entertainment software publisher and developer, today announced This is Vegas™, an open world, lifestyle action experience, where players will live out their Vegas fantasies by fighting, gambling, driving and partying their way through the most decadent, fast-paced and wildest city in the world. Developed by Midway's acclaimed Seattle-based internal studio, Surreal, This is Vegas is expected to ship for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and Windows-based PC in Winter 2008.
The first screenshots, video and game information for This is Vegas are being unveiled throughout the week at IGN (http://www.ign.com). Europe will also have a selection of magazine Cover features hitting throughout the month of February.
For the latest game information, trailers and more, please go to http://vegas.midway.com.
