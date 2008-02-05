MMO Gold Trading Should Be Tackled By Content

RuneScape content manager Imre Jele wins the gold star for best intelligent comment of 2008 Monday morning. When discussing the issue of black market gold trading, he explained:

"To be honest, I think instead of real-world trading, games have to be designed in a way that they provide enough fun while you are getting somewhere; if I am incapable of providing you with enough fun while you collect that 1000 gold for a steed, then the game is not good enough.

So, so true. True enough, in fact, that we'll disregard his horrible metaphor in which he likened little kids buying gold on eBay to sex-starved grownups funding dangerous, criminal prostitution rings.

