The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

MMO Gold Trading Should Be Tackled By Content

1577_0.gifRuneScape content manager Imre Jele wins the gold star for best intelligent comment of 2008 Monday morning. When discussing the issue of black market gold trading, he explained:

"To be honest, I think instead of real-world trading, games have to be designed in a way that they provide enough fun while you are getting somewhere; if I am incapable of providing you with enough fun while you collect that 1000 gold for a steed, then the game is not good enough.

So, so true. True enough, in fact, that we'll disregard his horrible metaphor in which he likened little kids buying gold on eBay to sex-starved grownups funding dangerous, criminal prostitution rings.

Buying MMO gold is like funding prostitution [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles