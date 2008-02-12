Mobile Mahjong Gets Saucy

Mahjong's OK. Little boring, though. Seasons and colours? A bit naff. What the game really needs is a bunch of scantily-dressed girlies under the board, whose naughty poses are revealed only when you clear the table. And that's exactly what D3's THE Sexy Szechuan Province, a Japanese mobile game, delivers. And yes. Stop. Don't bother asking. That is its real name.

女の子たちの秘密のヴェールを剥がせ！ 『THE セクシー四川省』が配信[Famitsu]