More Alone In The Dark Tech In Action

nter> The technology Eden Games has integrated into their forthcoming Alone in the Dark continues to impress the hell out of me. From their first installment of their Real World Rules video series, which showed how various objects can be intuitively combined to create weapons and gadgets, to this second episode, which highlights object manipulation on a somewhat larger scale. I particularly love the notion of a health spray that can be used to heal, blind enemies, or be combined with your lighter to create a flamethrower. It might be a long way from fighting undead pirates in a Victorian mansion, but this new AitD could wind up being something just as exciting as the original.