The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

More Civilization Revolution DS Shots

civrevds_0.jpgEarly last week we got our first look at Firaxis' upcoming turn-based strategy title Civilization Revolution for DS. Now, 2K Games has sent through a fresh batch of screenshots for your viewing pleasure. Though I have to admit, I took some joy in viewing them as well. Hope I didn't steal away too much excitement.

Shot #1 can be seen to the left (tada!) and five more await you after the jump.
civrevds_5.jpg
civrevds_4.jpg
civrevds_3.jpg
civrevds_2.jpg
civrevds_1.jpg

Comments

  • trunk3h Guest

    anything thats a step backward to civ 2/3 rather than civ 4 is good in my eyes and this looks to be exactly that,

    I can't wait for this at all and its been a while sinse ive been anticipating any new games recently.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles