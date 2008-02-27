More Crazy-Ass Chinese Ports (Titanic, Mario, LotR)

Final Fantasy VII on the NES? Tip of the iceberg. This site has a massive catalogue of other bootleg, Chinese homebrew carts, nearly all of them based on existing game series or movie tie-ins. Link to the Past on NES? Got it. A Lord of the Rings 2D fighter? Got it. Super Mario World on Mega Drive? Yup. A Titanic platformer for the NES? Got that too, and it's amazing.



Famicom/Megadrive remakes [insert credit]