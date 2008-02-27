More Crazy-Ass Chinese Ports (Titanic, Mario, LotR)

Final Fantasy VII on the NES? Tip of the iceberg. This site has a massive catalogue of other bootleg, Chinese homebrew carts, nearly all of them based on existing game series or movie tie-ins. Link to the Past on NES? Got it. A Lord of the Rings 2D fighter? Got it. Super Mario World on Mega Drive? Yup. A Titanic platformer for the NES? Got that too, and it's amazing.
Famicom/Megadrive remakes [insert credit]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink