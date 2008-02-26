More Imports Coming To North American Wii Virtual Console

Two new Sega Genesis titles have popped up on the ESRB's official web site for the Wii, giving us a look at what may be coming down the pipe for the Virtual Console. Wait, actually these two, Pengo and Super Fantasy Zone, are Mega Drive titles, never released in North America. Essentially remakes of their 8-bit predecessors, they add some classic arcade action and some welcome color to the Virtual Console line-up. At the minimum, they're both better than Psychosis.

ESRB Game Ratings