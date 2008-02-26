More Pokemon Ranch Details

Nintendo have gotten around to giving us all some new details on Pokemon Ranch (formerly Pokemon Farm), one of the first WiiWare games ever announced. Turns out anyone who wants to import their Pokemon from Diamond and Pearl onto their Wii can store up to 1000 of them in the "ranch", and once there, "interact" with them via activities. Like...sitting around a campfire with them. Seriously. I don't know about you, but prior to this update, I was a little concerned by this game. Now? That screenshot has me terrified.

Pokemon Ranch [via Go Nintendo]