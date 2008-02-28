The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

More (Tiny) MGS4 Box Art

They're small, but you can still make out enough of them to go pop an excitement vessel or seven. Anyway, this is the Japanese Special Edition of Metal Gear Solid 4. In the centre is the box art for the game itself, which of course you can see in better detail here. To the left, the big box the whole lot comes in, and on the right the bonus disc, which has a making-of featurette and some HD trailers.
[Dengeki PlayStation mag, thanks T-801!]

